Is a romance brewing in real life? Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson’s The Greatest Showman characters may be just friends, but fans are now wondering if the costars are heating up off-screen too!

The speculation sparked after Efron, 30, posted an Instagram photo with Ferguson, 34, earlier this month. “A picture is worth a thousand words,” he caption a snapshot of his costar gazing at him lovingly while his arm was wrapped around her. “Only words I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!! #GreatestShowman #RebeccaFerguson.”

The Baywatch actor teased fans once more on Sunday, December 10, with a Twitter photo of himself now sneaking a glimpse at The Girl on The Train star. “I finally looked,” Efron wrote with a heart eyes emoji alongside a sweet picture of the duo in New York City.

Soon after, fans took to Twitter to inquire about the potential pair.

Although Efron and Ferguson are keeping fans on their toes, the High School Musical alum spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about his experience working with Ferguson and his on-screen love, Zendaya. “They work tirelessly,” Efron told Us of his fellow cast members at the NYC premiere of the theatrical flick on Friday, December 8. “Making a movie these days is not easy in any respect so it was fun to watch them navigate and hold true to what they set out to do from day one, despite the obstacles and the things that can get in the way of any film, especially a musical.”

Efron also revealed to Us how he relates to his character, Phillip Carlyle, a performer at P.T. Barnum’s circus show. “He’s got money. He’s acquired a name for himself. He has a claim and status in the world, or as he puts it … a ticket to every party in town, yet he still feels really unfulfilled,” The Lucky One actor shared. “It takes a few lessons from P.T. Barnum to open his eyes to get him to see the world differently. To learn to lead wit love. That part I really enjoyed and I can relate to Phillip in that respect. The craving for something more, you know?”

