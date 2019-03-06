Is Zac Efron Dating Olympic Swimmer Sarah Bro?

Could this be the start of something new? Zac Efron and Olympian Sarah Bro sparked dating rumors after being spotted together multiple times in recent months.

The Greatest Showman star, 31, and the swimmer, 23, sat next to each other during the UFC 235 fight at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas area on Saturday, March 2. An eyewitness told E! News that the pair “looked like they were having a great time” while sitting ringside, though they were “not overly publicly affectionate.” They reportedly arrived at and left the MMA event together.

The outing came two days after Efron and Bro attended the Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars game at Staples Center in L.A. While it is unclear whether they went together or separately, they both shared photos from the night out on their respective Instagram accounts. The actor snapped a selfie in the stands with a black Kings cap pulled down over his eyes, and the Copenhagen, Denmark, native posed in the team’s locker room while wearing a custom jersey with her name and the number 19 on the back. (Bro follows Efron on the social media app, but he does not follow her.)

More recently, on Tuesday, March 5, the athlete — who competed in the women’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro — showed off flowers on her Instagram Stories alongside two pink heart emojis. She did not specify who gave her the bouquet.

The High School Musical star, who underwent surgery in February after tearing his ACL while skiing, was previously spotted with Bro at a January 20 class at The Studio (MDR) in the Playa Vista neighborhood of L.A. Fitness instructor Mary Miller shared a photo from the group workout session on Instagram at the time.

Efron dated his HSM costar Vanessa Hudgens from 2007 to 2010, had a two-month fling with Michelle Rodriguez in 2014 and was more recently linked to his Baywatch costar Alexandra Daddario.

Us Weekly has reached out to Efron and Bro’s reps for comment.

