Quite a way with words! Zac Efron sent fans into a frenzy when he left a seemingly flirtatious message on rumored girlfriend Alexandra Daddario’s latest Instagram photo.

The 32-year-old actress shared a snapshot of herself posing alongside her dog, Levon, on Wednesday, April 4. Efron, 30, saw the photograph and took to the comments to express his approval. “Two hot bitches,” he wrote with heart, prayer hand and winking emojis.

Efron and Daddario have fueled romance rumors since costarring in 2017’s Baywatch. Although the duo haven’t commented on the speculation, Daddario raved about the High School Musical alum’s fit physique while speaking to Entertainment Tonight last December.

“Early on, I had to do a scene where I had to flirt with him and touch his waist,” she recalled. “It was sort of like a — I wasn’t prepared. It was like an animalistic shock went through me. I don’t know. He’s, like, not human. He’s like something Michelangelo carved. I’ve never seen a man that looks like him. It’s incredible.”

Daddario isn’t the only costar with whom Efron’s gotten flirty. Last year, he sparked relationship rumors with Rebecca Ferguson, who he starred alongside in The Greatest Showman. Efron posted several sweet photos of the duo late last year amid their press tour for the film and used several heart-eye emojis. Although he never confirmed nor denied the romance, Efron exclusively told Us Weekly in December that it was a pleasure working with Ferguson and his onscreen love, Zendaya.

“They work timelessly,” he gushed at the time. “Making a movie these days is not easy in any respect so it was fun to watch them navigate and hold true to what they set out to do from day one, despite the obstacles and the things that can get in the way of any film, especially a musical.”

