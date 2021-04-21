He’s gotta go his own way. Zac Efron and his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, have split after less than a year together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

After The Daily Telegraph reported that the actor, 33, and the model, 25, ended their relationship, Efron’s friend Kyle Sandilands also commented the report on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“It’s not just The Daily Telegraph. I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” the 49-year-old said this week. “It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways. … No drama, but it’s done.”

Us broke the news that the High School Musical star, 33, and the Australia native, 25, met in June at her job, The Byron Bay General Store. They were spotted together for the first time the following month.

“Things moved quickly, and Vanessa spends most nights at Zac’s house,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “They are both very smitten with each other.”

A second insider revealed that Valladares had “calmed [Efron] down a lot” after his hard-partying days: “Zac and Vanessa are really good for each other. … Vanessa loves to be active. She and Zac have that in common.”

After the social media influencer threw the actor a surprise birthday party in October, which drew in A-list guests like the Hemsworth brothers and former professional tennis player Pat Rafter, Sandilands shared rare insight into the couple’s relationship.

“He’s in love with this girl, Vanessa,” he said that month. “They’re lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. … They’re just really sweet. They seem really settled and nice.”

Sandilands went on to say that the Greatest Showman star “couldn’t get a lovelier, more sweet girl.”

Efron previously dated his High School Musical castmate Vanessa Hudgens from 2007 to 2010 and fashion designer Sami Miró from 2014 to 2016. He also had short-lived romances with actresses Lily Collins, Michelle Rodriguez, Alexandra Daddario and Halston Sage.

The Neighbors star told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that he “didn’t think much about settling down” until he approached his 30s.

“I’m around some great relationships and I’ve seen expert couples at work,” he said at the time. “I’m realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.”