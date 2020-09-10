Zac Efron’s Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares ‘Has Calmed Him Down a Lot’

Zac Efron’s Neighbors days are behind him! Since the actor started dating Vanessa Valladares, he has turned over a new leaf.

“Zac and Vanessa are really good for each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has calmed him down a lot, and he’s not partying too much.”

Instead, the couple spend much of their time in the great outdoors.

“Vanessa loves to be active,” the source says. “She and Zac have that in common.”

After finding fame in the High School Musical movies, Efron, now 32, infamously had a wild streak. He sought treatment in early 2013 for issues with alcohol and cocaine and has been sober ever since.

“I just started going [to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings]. And I think it’s changed my life,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2014. “I’m much more comfortable in my own skin. Things are so much easier now. It’s a never-ending struggle.”

Efron has continued to make movies in recent years between traveling the world. In July, he starred in his own Netflix series, Down to Earth With Zach Efron, in which he visited countries including Iceland, France, Costa Rica and Peru with health and wellness expert Darin Olien.

The Greatest Showman star made headlines in July when he was spotted with Valladares, 25, in Australia, where they met at her job, The Byron Bay General Store, one month prior. They more recently took a ski trip to Thredbo in New South Wales before being seen having brunch in nearby Lennox Head.

“Things moved quickly, and Vanessa spends most nights at Zac’s house,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this week. “They are both very smitten with each other.”

Efron previously dated his High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens from 2007 to 2010 and model Sami Miro from 2014 to 2016. He also had short-lived romances with actresses Lily Collins, Michelle Rodriguez and Halston Sage and Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro.