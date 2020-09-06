The start of something new? Zac Efron was spotted getting brunch with his rumored girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, following the pair’s ski getaway in Australia.

The High School Musical star, 32, and Valladares, 25, were photographed getting a bite to eat on Saturday, September 5, in Lennox Head. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Efron looked casual in a black T-shirt, beige shorts, a black hat and sunglasses. The Australian model, for her part, wore a black miniskirt and a white T-shirt accessorized with maroon sandals, sunglasses and a gold necklace.

The outing comes days after the Herald Sun published photos of the twosome departing a plane in Ballina after enjoying a ski trip in Thredbo. Efron was first spotted with Valladares at a cafe in Byron Bay in July.

Efron — who is quarantining in Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic — was previously in a relationship with actress Halston Sage. Us Weekly broke the news in January that he and the Orville actress, 27, were an item. A source told Us at the time, “[They] are in a serious relationship and in love. They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara.”

The pair were briefly linked in April 2014 after they costarred in the film Neighbors. However, the Down to Earth With Zac Efron star and Sage called it quits by July of that year.

Prior to his relationship with Sage, Efron dated Olympian Sarah Bro. Us exclusively confirmed in March 2019 that the pair were an item after they were spotted together multiple times. However, their romance fizzled out and Us confirmed their split in January.

“The relationship just wasn’t working out,” an insider said at the time. “She came back to L.A., and it never got going again.”

Efron was previously linked to his Baywatch costar Alexandra Daddario in 2018. He also dated Michelle Rodriguez from June to August 2014 and Vanessa Hudgens from 2007 to 2010.

The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star opened up about his dating philosophy in an interview with the U.K. Times in July 2016.

“Dating is something I’ll never be able to do,” he explained. “As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another, I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me.”