Zac Efron is off the market! The actor has fallen for model Vanessa Valladares, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

“Zac met Vanessa while she was an employee at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe in June,” the source says, adding that their relationship turned romantic in July. “Things moved quickly, and Vanessa spends most nights at Zac’s house. They are both very smitten with each other.”

Efron, 32, and Valladares, 25, were spotted on a ski trip at Thredbo, a resort in the mountains of New South Wales, Australia, earlier this month. After their vacation, the twosome was spotted brunching in Lennox Head.

The Disney alum has spent several months of 2020 in Australia. He has also been open about his love for life down under over the years.

“I’ve fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach,” Efron told reporters at the Australian premiere for Baywatch in 2017. “I’ve come out for most of my premieres, every chance I had the opportunity to. [I’ve] made great friends over the years here. I kind of sneak over here on my own time as well.”

Efron was also vocal about his desire to leave Los Angeles during his Netflix series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which started streaming in July.

“I gotta get out of Hollywood, I’m done. It’s not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally-sound life,” he explained. “I love California, I just think that dense population of people and city life is clearly not leading to many centenarians.’”

Efron has been linked several actresses in the past, including his Baywatch costar Alexandra Daddario, Michelle Rodriguez and Halston Sage. He also dated his High School Musical love interest, Vanessa Hudgens, from 2007 to 2010. While the Greatest Showman actor usually stays mum on his private life, he gave some insight into his dating philosophy during an interview with the U.K. Times.

“Dating is something I’ll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating,” he said in 2016. “Because one way or another, I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me.”