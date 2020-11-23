Vanessa Hudgens’ Dating History: Zac Efron, Austin Butler and More

She’s gotta go her own way! While Vanessa Hudgens has been linked to a number of Hollywood hunks over the years, she has yet to find The One.

Fans have shown interest in the actress’ love life since her first public relationship with her High School Musical costar Zac Efron. After meeting in 2005 on the set of the Disney Channel Original Movie that made them household names, Hudgens and Efron quickly fell in love and dated until December 2010.

“Right off the bat, we had a connection,” she recalled to Glamour six months before their breakup made headlines. “I think everybody could see it. When we had our audition, they paired us together. And he was adorable.”

Efron’s rising star was one of the factors that led to his and the Grease: Live star’s split. In a March 2015 interview with The New York Times, she admitted that she “was really mean” at times in their relationship because “girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares.”

One year after her separation from the Neighbors star, Hudgens moved on with Austin Butler. Efron, for his part, romanced a slew of actresses including Lily Collins, Michelle Rodriguez and Halston Sage. (He is currently dating Australia native Vanessa Valladares, whom he met in June 2020.)

Hudgens and Butler fell hard and fast for each other, but they were not in a rush to take the next step in their relationship.

“I want to get married, travel, then have kids — probably in my late 30s. Everyone’s clock is different,” she told Women’s Health in November 2018, gushing that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor inspired her “more than anyone.”

However, after nearly nine years as a couple, Us Weekly broke the news in January 2020 that the “Say OK” singer and Butler had gone their separate ways.

Later that year, Hudgens revealed what she wanted from her next partner, telling Entertainment Tonight in November 2020, “At the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. … If someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not — if anything I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Scroll down to see a timeline of Hudgens’ dating history!