Vanessa Hudgens has welcomed her first baby with husband Cole Tucker.
Multiple outlets reported the news on Wednesday, July 3. The baby’s birthdate, name and sex are not yet revealed.
Us Weekly has reached out to Hudgens’ team for comment.
The actress, 35, and the baseball player, who turned 28 on Wednesday, were spotted leaving a hospital in Santa Monica earlier in the day.
Hudgens revealed her pregnancy in March, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars. She wore a form-fitting black turtleneck Vera Wang gown as she rested her hands on her belly.
“[Cole] treats her better than any guy she has been with. They are in a really good place,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life.”
Hudgens began dating Tucker in 2020 after they met on a meditation Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple got engaged in December 2022 and tied the knot in Mexico one year later.
Prior to the nuptials, an insider told Us in June 2023 that Hudgens and Tucker both wanted “a family now and that’s what’s driving them toward getting married [soon],” noting that she had “no doubt” he would make a great father.
Months later, Hudgens shot down speculation that she was expecting amid her October 2023 bachelorette party in Aspen, Colorado. “Not pregnant so y’all can stop,” she responded in the comments section of her Instagram post.
In March, Hudgens reflected on the upsetting rumors. “I was like, ‘That is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day and, like, am a real woman and have a real body,’” she said on the “She Pivots” podcast. “I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That’s great. Thanks.”
Hudgens then urged fellow women not to “make assumptions … in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies,” adding, “We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, let’s not make assumptions over other women’s bodies as well.”
While Hudgens originally had a different timeline in mind for motherhood, she insisted in September 2022 that she handled the change in plans well.
“I always thought I would be married at 25 because that’s when my mom got married, and then when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, so we’re just going to shift everything back a bit,’” she told Nylon. “I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it.”