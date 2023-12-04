Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple exchanged vows in Tulum on Saturday, December 2, a source tells Us. Hudgens’ High School Musical costar Monique Coleman appeared to be one of the guests in attendance at the beach wedding, sharing pics from Tulum via Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Although the news of the pair’s engagement went public in February, it was reported that Tucker popped the question before the New Year after nearly three years of dating.

The Disney alum and MLB player’s romance rumors began in November 2020, when they were first seen together holding hands in Los Angeles.

Less than a year before Hudgens was photographed with the athlete, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January 2020 that the High School Musical star split from Austin Butler after nine years of dating.

Hudgens and Tucker subsequently kept their relationship on the low for more than a year — the couple didn’t become Instagram official until February 2021. “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” she captioned the photo of herself kissing the former Pittsburgh Pirates player on Valentine’s Day. She added a series of sweet emojis, including a red heart, lips and the hand sign for “I love you.”

After the actress confirmed their relationship, Tucker made a sweet comment about Hudgens in an interview during MLB training.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told reporters at the time. “She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

The athlete and Spring Breakers actress had a contemporary start to their romance — they met over Zoom. “It is literally the ultimate modern-day love story,” Hudgens said on The View in April 2021. “We met over Zoom — over a Zoom meditation group.”

Hudgens also revealed that after the initial Zoom meeting, Tucker was the one who slid into her Instagram DMs.

In October of that same year, Hudgens gushed to Shape about how happy she was, saying things are “better than I could have dreamed of” with the shortstop. “My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don’t always go the way I expected.”

She added, “For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn’t happen. But I’m in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn’t matter.”

In October, Hudgens celebrated her bachelorette party with pals in Aspen, and denied that she was pregnant by responding to a commenter who accused her of hiding a baby bump.

Before Tucker came into the picture, Hudgens previously dated Zac Efron from 2006 to 2010 before moving on with Butler in 2011.