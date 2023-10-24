Vanessa Hudgens shut down speculation that she is pregnant with her and fiancé Cole Tucker‘s first baby.

The actress took to social media on Tuesday, October 24, to share a video highlighting her bachelorette trip before the couple’s wedding. “The most iconic bachelorette weekend in Aspen thanks to my GIRLS and @airbnb ♥️ couldn’t ask for a more perfect home base 🥰,” Hudgens, 34, captioned the post, which featured clips of her celebrating her engagement with close friends.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to question why Hudgens opted to wear hoodies and baggy attire for the getaway. “Why does she look pregnant to me or like she’s trying to hide a bump 🤔🤔,” a social media user wrote, to which Hudgens replied, “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

Before shutting down pregnancy rumors, Hudgens has been happily documenting her romance with Tucker, 27, via social media. The couple sparked dating speculation in November 2020 when they were spotted holding hands. (Us Weekly broke the news of her split from Austin Butler in January 2020.)

Hudgens previously discussed what she was looking for in a partner after dating Butler, 31, for nearly a decade.

“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I am not picky, really. I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see.”

Hudgens and Tucker made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. He publicly discussed the duo’s romance during an interview at MLB training camp that same month.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told reporters. “But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

After more than two years of dating, the pair got engaged in late December 2022. Hudgens shared an Instagram photo of her diamond ring two months later.

“It feels amazing. It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?’ That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it,” Hudgens said on Today in April about the milestone.

She continued: “And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

During the interview, Hudgens confessed she knew Tucker was The One almost immediately, adding, “I knew. After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.'”

Two months later, a source exclusively told Us that Hudgens and Tucker want to expand their family after tying the knot.

“They both want a family now and that’s what’s driving them toward getting married [soon],” the insider shared in June, noting that Hudgens has “no doubt” that the baseball player will be a great father.