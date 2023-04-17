No one does Coachella like Vanessa Hudgens. The actress has been hailed as the queen of the festival due to the eye-catching outfits she has donned at the iconic California celebration through the years.

The High School Musical star’s Coachella fashion is almost like a formula as it consists of Bohemian pieces paired with edgy accessories, creating an effortlessly cool ensemble that has been copied by hundreds of other concert goers. Her desert wardrobe often consists of flower crowns, floppy hats, crochet crop tops and ruffled dresses.

She tends to pair her selections with Western-esque belts, chunky jewelry and oversized sunglasses. One of the most important aspects[ of Hudgens festival style is her footwear. The Princess Switch actress favors combat boots by Dr. Martens and Jeffrey Campbell or fuzzy slippers and thong sandals. Hudgens opened up about her style choices in April 2018, telling Access that she planter outfits “day of.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Hudgens continued: “I just throw so much into a suitcase. Sometimes it’s a little more planned, but I think this year there’s just going to be a big old suitcase with a lot of stuff with it.” When asked if she comes up with a theme for herself each year, the California native shared: “It’s honestly whatever I find that year, whatever I’m into that year. Just kind of anything goes and that’s why I love festivals because it’s truly a place to express yourself where judgement is out the window.”

In April 2020, the Second Act star gushed about her favorite outfit, a billowing dress that featured a bandana-like pattern that she wore the year before.

“A little Coachella memory,” she wrote via Instagram, reminiscing on the moment amid the festival’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This was one of my favorite outfits I’ve worn. A) cause I felt like a fairy and B) it was a great way to make space and dance lol.”

After the 2023 soirée kicked off, Hudgens revealed that she wouldn’t be attending. “The Coachella FOMO is real,” she wrote via her Instagram Story after Bad Bunny took the stage for the first night. Hudgens, meanwhile, appeared to be busy promoting her new Tubi documentary Dead Hot, which hit the platform on April 14. The film follows Hudgens and GG Magree as they travel to Salem to learn about witchcraft and connecting with the spirit world.

Keep scrolling to see Hudgens’ best Coachella style moments through the years: