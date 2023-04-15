No. 1 fangirl! Kendall Jenner stepped out to support Bad Bunny’s Friday, April 14, set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The model, 27, was spotted dancing in the packed crowd when the “Party” artist, 29, took the Indio, California, stage. According to social media footage, Jenner was all smiles as she busted out moves to his biggest musical hits. The Kardashians star looked festival-chic in a denim miniskirt and black bomber jacket.

Jenner and the Puerto Rico native (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) have been linked since February after they were spotted dining together on multiple occasions. The pair even packed on the PDA during several of their joint outings but have not further addressed their connection.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, noting Jenner’s feelings have grown after “spending more time” together. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

The insider added at the time: “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

The Kendall+Kylie designer’s connection with the “I Like It” rapper marks her first romance since her split from Devin Booker. Jenner and the Phoenix Suns athlete, 26, dated for two years between 2020 and 2022.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is ready to move on, a second source told Us earlier this month that Booker isn’t “completely over her” following their June 2022 breakup.

“They dated for a long time and he still cares about her. He’s not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either,” the insider explained in April. “Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious. He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them.”

While Jenner danced solo on Friday throughout Bad Bunny’s set, she had family members elsewhere in the Coachella crowd. The reality TV star’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian attended the California festival in support of her husband, Travis Barker, and his set with his Blink-182 bandmates.

The Poosh founder, 43, dutifully watched her man’s gig alongside his son, Landon Barker, and Charli D’Amelio. Landon — who is the 47-year-old drummer’s son with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — has been dating the 18-year-old TikTok star since June 2022.

“Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker were holding hands and kissing during Bad Bunny’s [performance],” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us about the teen couple during the festival. “Landon had his arms around Charli and they were swaying together as he kissed her neck.”