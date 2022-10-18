How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Travis Barker Leaving for Tour

She’ll be the girl at the rock show. When Travis Barker heads out on tour with Blink-182, Kourtney Kardashian will there to cheer him on.

“She will 100 percent be joining Travis and the band on tour,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the Poosh founder, 43, will “go to as many stops as possible, as much as her schedule allows.”

Though the performances mean more time apart, Kardashian is “thrilled” about Barker, 46, reuniting with Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus for their first tour together in a decade. Earlier this month, the “Edging” performers announced that they’d play more than 65 venues across the world from March 2023 to February 2024.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in May, have been able to stay in touch during shorter trips where they’ve been separated. “They’ve been inseparable, but whenever they are apart, they’re in constant communication and are always FaceTiming and texting,” the source explains.

The couple hope for their kids to see Barker in his element on tour. The drummer shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 16, and former stepdaughter Atianna De La Hoya, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and ex Scott Disick are parents to son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7.

“She’s looking forward to the kids coming along for some shows,” the insider adds, noting that the Kardashian family is “so supportive” of Barker.

Despite being married for several months, the couple still have yet to move in together. The Hulu personality and the Barker Wellness Co. founder still have separate homes as they try to find the right forever home.

“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away,” Kardashian explained of their living situation earlier this month on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny, Not Fat” podcast.

They make an effort to see each other daily, with the wellness enthusiast going to Barker in the morning and vice versa in the evenings.

“When the kids are at their dad’s house, I stay at his house and there’s still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between,” she continued. “I get up at 6 in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me … He comes over every night no matter what. He comes over here and kisses me whether it’s midnight and he is getting back from the studio or whatever.”

Amid their search for a forever home, the California native is busy preparing for tour. She already has the wardrobe, showing off her Blink-182 hoodie from her clothing collection with boohoo.

“Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤,” she captioned a Friday, October 14, mirror selfie, pairing the black sweatshirt with a fishnet skirt.

The “What’s My Age Again?” musician commented, “Tour life lookin good on you.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper