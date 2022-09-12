Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Her Decision to Stop IVF With Travis Barker

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.

After getting legally married in California, the pair exchanged vows in Italy. According to the reality star, the couple are still deciding whether their May nuptials will appear on Hulu’s The Kardashians. “We don’t know yet. I have hours and hours and hours of footage. I don’t know if we’re going to keep it for home video or share it with the world,” she added.

Kardashian and Barker, 46, have previously used the series to offer a glimpse at their fertility journey. The Poosh founder shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The Blink-182 band member, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Earlier this year, Kardashian reflected on the ups and downs that the duo have faced while trying to expand their family. “Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn’t make it to an embryo stage. We start back again,” she said during an episode in May.

The TV personality gushed about how the bond with her now-husband helped her deal with the complications, adding, “The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do. It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

Ahead of the show’s second season, Kardashian also discussed her plans to explore the Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse again. “You may have seen it on our show. It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days,” the California native said on Monday. “It’s to reset your body.”

Kardashian continued: “You do all of that — and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.”