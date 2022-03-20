Over the years, many celebrities have opened up about their personal choice to abstain from sex, whether it’s for a few months or until marriage.

In October 2021, Nick Cannon made headlines when he announced his decision to stay celibate after welcoming his seventh child earlier that year. “I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022,” the Wild ’N Out host said during a “Drinks Champs” interview at the time.

The MTV personality previously welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011. One year after the pair finalized their divorce in 2016, Cannon welcomed son Golden with Brittany Bell. In December 2020, Bell gave birth to their daughter Powerful Queen.

In June 2021, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins Zion and Zillion with the Masked Singer host. The California native also welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott that same month. Tragically, the infant died from a brain tumor in December 2021.

The rapper later told Extra that he was “trying to be responsible” by abstaining from sex, saying, “I’m trying to lead by example because I am a father of many. I gotta show self-preservation, self-control, discipline. It’s those aspects. I’ve done it before. I think the longest I’ve ever gone is probably a year and a half. I was in church every day!”

In January 2022, Cannon confirmed that he was expecting a child with Bre Tiesi. He admitted that he “didn’t know what to do” when he realized that he was going to be a father of eight.

“I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this,” he explained on The Nick Cannon Show that same month, adding that he was no longer committed to the vow.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have also been candid about briefly taking a break from sexual activity.

“Oh, my God, it was crazy,” the reality star told Bustle in March 2022 about the couple’s past sex fast. “But it actually made everything better.”

The Poosh founder, who got engaged to the musician in October 2021, noted that reconnecting after the break made things hotter than ever. “Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.”

Scroll on to see all the stars who got honest about abstaining from sex through the years: