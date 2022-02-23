The end is near. More than one year after Julianne Hough filed for divorce from Brooks Laich, progress has been made in the legal documents to officially end their union.

Us Weekly can confirm that the 33-year-old Dancing With the Stars judge filed a Declaration for Uncontested Dissolution on Tuesday, February 22. According to the docs obtained by Us, the agreement is uncontested.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the paperwork reads.

Hough has also waived her right to receive spousal support from Laich, 38. After the judgment is officially entered, a judge must sign off on the documents for their split to be official.

The Footloose actress filed to end her marriage to the former NHL player in November 2020, five months after they announced their breakup.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the twosome said in a joint statement in May 2020. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

While Hough has been spotted with Ben Barnes and Charlie Wilson in the months following the separation, she hasn’t been open about her love life amid the divorce. Laich, meanwhile, moved on with Icelandic athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. He made their romance Instagram official in August 2021, gushing about watching her at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

“This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined,” the Canada native wrote at the time. “So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here. Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching – bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met!”

More recently, the pair enjoyed a Valentine’s Day trip to Iceland.

“#HappyValentinesDay @katrintanja!” he captioned a series of snaps on February 14 via Instagram. “You are a shining example of kindness, beauty, grace, and most of all – love.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!