New couple alert! Brooks Laich has a new lady in his life, whom he’s constantly inspired by. The former hockey player went Instagram official with Icelandic athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir on Sunday, August 1, during her appearance at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

After the pair were spotted kissing during a livestream at the Games, Laich shared a sweet tribute to Davíðsdóttir via Instagram at the time.

“Ever since I met @katrintanja she’s always said one of her favorite events at the @crossfitgames is snatching under the lights of a packed Coliseum on Saturday night,” he captioned a video of her lifting weights. “I finally got to witness it last night, and it’s truly a spectacle… And thank you @katrintanja – you continue to inspire and amaze, and it was an absolute joy to watch you in your element last night! #SledDog🇮🇸🐺“

Two days later, the Canadian native shared another post of his girlfriend running in a separate event. He captioned it, “This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined.” He continued, “So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here. Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching – bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met!”

The Iceland native commended Laich for his support via Instagram, writing, “THE MOST incredible feeling to get to step out on that comp floor & I know you know that feeling aaaaaaaaaall too well ✨☺️🌟 Thankful for you & the best support always always always. Lets do it again next year!! (#Games2022😉) xxx.”

News of the former NHL athlete’s romance came a year after he split from Julianne Hough following nearly three years of marriage.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement in May 2020. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

A month earlier, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Laich and the Dancing With the Stars alum were “not doing well” after she was photographed with actor Ben Barnes in Los Angeles.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the CrossFit athlete who’s stolen Laich’s heart: