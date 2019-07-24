



Danica Patrick loves to share her workouts with her Instagram fans, whether they’re CrossFit sessions, zen moments on her yoga mat or lotus handstands.

But on Tuesday, July 23, the retired NASCAR pro made clear that she supports fitness in whatever form it takes. Posting a make-up free photo of herself wearing a tank top and bathing suit bottoms and beaming while sitting on a beach, Patrick wrote, “Why go to a gym when you can play in the sand?!”

“Working out has seasonal choices just like fruits and veggies. When it’s nice out, I like to get outside…..because before long, that won’t be an option,” she continued in her caption. Consistent fitness is all about finding fun options and not burning out. The calorie you burn doesn’t care how you do it. ☺️”

The 37-year-old race car driver — who confirmed in January 2018 that she is dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers — frequently talks on Instagram about the benefits of finding a yoga practice.

In June, Patrick revealed she had started practicing around 2000, but she didn’t commit to consistency until 2014. “And in 2019, I have realized that meditation and breath are really where the growth comes from,” she wrote. “Pranayama. Meditation. The body follows the breath and the mind.” She then encouraged readers to take three deep breaths, close their eyes “and see if you can’t help but relaxing … yoga is a great practice of trying harder and letting go.”

Patrick also welcomes plenty of sweaty intensity in her fitness regimen, including lifting weights and doing intense, CrossFit-style circuits. On Instagram in May she shared a typical workout, which included 50 deadlifts of 95 pounds, 50 burpees, 50 front squats with 75 pounds, 50 toes to the bar, 50 35-pound kettlebell swings and 50 alternating lunges with 25 pounds.

The Wisconsin-born athlete also promised her followers in the same post that her upcoming podcast, “Pretty Intense” — which she plans to launch later this summer — will include a visual element too. “Obviously we are not only recording audio but also video,” she wrote.

