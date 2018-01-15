Danica-Patrick-Confirms-Relationship-With-Aaron-Rodgers

Danica Patrick is ready to change her relationship status! The NASCAR driver confirmed she is dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick told The Associated Press on Monday, January 15. Her rep also confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair are in a relationship.

As previously reported, a source told Us earlier this month that Rodgers and Patrick are dating. The news came after the sports gossip blog Terez Owens reported that the pair had dinner together after Christmas at his favorite restaurant, Chives in the Suamico village of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The dating rumors continued when the duo were spotted having dinner together on Saturday, January 13.

The 34-year-old driver, who told the AP that she met Rodgers at the 2012 Espy’s, revealed that despite being a longtime Chicago Bears fan, she has always cheered for Rodgers.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick told the AP. ”Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Both athletes ended longterm relationships last year. Us confirmed in December that the Pretty Intense author split with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after five years of dating. Rodgers, meanwhile, called it quits with Olivia Munn in April. A source close to the former couple told Us that the 34-year-old NFL star was the one to end it with the actress.

Patrick, who was previously married to Paul Hospenthal, revealed her desire to have kids and explained that she had her eggs frozen “about a year and a half ago” in the EPIX documentary, Danica.

“I was like, ‘Look, I’m gonna take control of my life here, and I don’t know where it’s going, and I’m not married, and I don’t know what the plan is, and I don’t know how long I’m gonna race, but I can only have 33-year-old eggs today,” Patrick explained in the November doc.

