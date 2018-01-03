Are Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Dating?

Is Aaron Rodgers moving on from Olivia Munn? The Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted on a date with Danica Patrick, according to the sports gossip blog Terez Owens.

Citing an unnamed source, the website reported that Rodgers, 34, and the NASCAR driver, 35, had dinner together after Christmas at his favorite restaurant. It is widely known that Rodgers’ go-to eatery is Chives in the Suamico village of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” the eyewitness claimed to Terez Owens, adding that the pair “want to keep this quiet for now” but are “really hitting it off.”

A source also claims to Us Weekly that the athletes are dating.

Rodgers and Munn, 37, separated in April 2017 after three years together. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that he ended the relationship because of the model’s friction with his family, which was previously revealed on The Bachelorette when the NFL pro’s brother Jordan Rodgers vied for his now-fiancée JoJo Fletcher’s heart in the summer of 2016.

Meanwhile, Patrick and fellow NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. called it quits on their five-year romance in December 2017.

Prior to his rumored date with Patrick, Aaron was briefly linked to Marie Margolius. He was spotted with the former soccer player at The East Pole in New York City in August 2017. A source told Us at the time, “They seemed pretty comfortable with each other.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Rodgers and Munn for comment.

