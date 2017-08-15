Aaron Rodgers Spotted on Date With Soccer Player Marie Margolius

Aaron Rodgers is dating again after his split from longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn. The NFL quarterback was spotted on a date with soccer player Marie Margolius on Sunday, August 13.

A source tells Us Weekly that the pair arrived at The East Pole in NYC’s Upper East Side around 10 p.m. “When they walked in, they asked for a quiet, private booth,” an insider tells Us. “They sat at an oversized U-shaped booth, but instead of sitting opposite one another, they both sat on the inside close to each other. His arm wasn’t around her, but it was stretched out on top of the booth top behind her.”

Rodgers, 33, enjoyed a bacon cheeseburger and glass of Malbec, while Margolius ordered the monkfish and pinot noir. They both sipped on espressos after dinner and left the restaurant together.

“He wore his hat tilted very low, and Marie did most of the talking to staff,” the source adds. “They seemed pretty comfortable with each other.”

Margolius graduated from Harvard University in 2015, and briefly played soccer for Ope IF in Sweden.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers star previously dated Munn, 37, for three years before calling it quits in April. A source told Us at the time that their main issue “is that Olivia doesn’t get along with his family.” The Rodgers family drama played out in summer 2016 when the athlete’s younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette.

However, his split from the X-Men actress didn’t fix the rift. “Aaron still hasn’t been in contact with his family,” an insider told Us in June. “His mom, Darla, has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months but hasn’t heard back from him.”

