Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick continued to fuel dating rumors when they were spotted having dinner together on Saturday, January 13.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 34, and the NASCAR driver, 35, grabbed a bite to eat with a small group of friends at The Mission in Scottsdale, Arizona. Eyewitnesses told TMZ Sports that the rumored couple didn’t show any PDA at the Mexican restaurant, though they did sit next to each other.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Rodgers and Patrick are dating. The news came after the sports gossip blog Terez Owens reported that the pair had dinner together after Christmas at his favorite restaurant, Chives in the Suamico village of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness told the website, adding that the athletes “want to keep this quiet for now” but are “really hitting it off.”

Rodgers previously dated Olivia Munn from May 2014 to April 2017. Throughout their relationship, there was friction between the model, 37, and the NFL pro’s family, which was shown on The Bachelorette when his brother Jordan Rodgers vied for his now-fiancée JoJo Fletcher’s heart in 2016. After Aaron and Munn’s breakup, a source exclusively told Us, “Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling.”

Meanwhile, Patrick and fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. split in December after five years together.

