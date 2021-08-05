Couples who train together! Brooks Laich seemed to confirm his relationship with Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, sweetly sharing how much she inspires him after sealing the deal with a public kiss.

The former hockey player, 38, and the CrossFit athlete, 28, were seen smooching in a livestream of the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday, August 1.

Following the event, Laich shared a tribute to his girlfriend via Instagram.

“Ever since I met @katrintanja she’s always said one of her favorite events at the @crossfitgames is snatching under the lights of a packed Coliseum on Saturday night! I finally got to witness it last night, and it’s truly a spectacle!” he wrote alongside photos and videos from the event.

After sharing how great it feels to see fans go wild during events, the Canada native noted how much he roots for — and is proud of — Davíðsdóttir every day.

“You continue to inspire and amaze, and it was an absolute joy to watch you in your element last night! #SledDog🇮🇸🐺,” he wrote. In a separate post, he called her “one of the greatest competitors [he’s] ever met,” noting that the next time she takes the field, he “will be there watching.”

In a comment on his post, the Iceland native shared her gratitude for Laich’s support.

“THE MOST incredible feeling to get to step out on that comp floor & I know you know that feeling aaaaaaaaaall too well ✨☺️🌟 Thankful for you & the best support always always always. Lets do it again next year!! (#Games2022😉) xxx,” she wrote.

The former NHL player split with his estranged wife, Julianne Hough, in May 2020.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

After their decision was announced, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo’s split was “a long time coming.”

Though rumors of a reunion swirled, the former pair couldn’t make things work. Eventually, the Dancing With the Stars pro, 33, filed for divorce in November 2020. A few months later, she was spotted out and about with Westworld actor Ben Barnes.