It’s (been) over. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich officially announced their split on Friday, May 29, but the warning signs were there for months before they shared the news with the world.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Hough, 31, and Laich, 36, tied the knot in July 2017 after three years of dating.

The former hockey player previously gushed about the Dancing With the Stars alum in June 2019. “I am so grateful to [have] her presence in my life every day. I’m grateful for the way she has challenged me, and the way that I have grown since meeting her,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I feel like I’m a completely different person and I’ve grown to be the man that I had always hoped I would be, and I’m still working on it. I’m not perfect, I continue to grow, but she, without a doubt, has brought out the best in me and I am grateful that she chooses to be in my life every single day.”

Months later, the pair showed signs of trouble, with Hough ditching her wedding ring on multiple occasions. Us confirmed in January that the twosome were “having problems.”

The actress hinted at their issues while discussing the quarantine brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. “I think the best part about this — this is gonna be a time for a lot of healing, whether it’s personally, in relationships and friendships and families,” she told Extra in March. “The universe was just like, ‘Let’s put people at home and figure their s—t out,’ and I’m not just saying Brooks and I. I’m saying life in general and this is the time to do that.”

Scroll down to revisit all the signs that Hough and Laich’s marriage was coming to an end.