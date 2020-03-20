Working it out. Julianne Hough revealed that her stay-at-home time is being used to focus on herself and her marriage to Brooks Laich.

“I think the best part about this — this is gonna be a time for a lot of healing, whether it’s personally, in relationships and friendships and families,” Hough, 31, told Extra on Friday, March 20, about the stay-at-home orders brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Utah native, who is in a better place with her husband after struggling with some marital issues in December 2019 and January, explained that self-quarantining isn’t all bad.

“The universe was just like, ‘Let’s put people at home and figure their s–t out,’ and I’m not just saying Brooks and I,” the America’s Got Talent alum said. “I’m saying life in general and this is the time to do that.”

The Dancing With the Stars judge revealed that she’s been home for a week in order to “do my part in society and actually help protect our planet, protect our world, and protect humanity.”

All of that downtime has made Hough prioritize herself, which includes “dancing around the house” and making breakfast.

“I’ve been putting face masks on and taking baths and stuff like that,” she explained. “In life, we are so constantly hustling and bustling, this is a really beautiful time to go inward and connect with yourself and your body.”

When it comes to couples quarantining, Hough and Laich, 36, have been keeping themselves busy, together.

On Thursday, March 19, the former hockey player challenged his wife to a baking competition via his Instagram Story.

“I have no idea who gave me this badass apron with my own name on it for our wedding, but it’s going to help me in bake wars right now,” Laich said at the time. “I’m gonna out-bake my wife.”

One day earlier, the “How Men Think” podcast cohost shared another video of himself in the kitchen, this time focused on making a “fantastic breakfast” for his lady.

The pair’s at-home adventures come just weeks after a source told Us Weekly that the lovebirds were back on track with their relationship following their “rough patch” in December.

“Brooks and Julianne are totally fine and are working through any issues they previously faced,” the insider told Us on March 7. “At the end of the day, they love each other and they are still together.”

