Brooks Laich Challenges Julianne Hough to a Quarantine Bake-Off

The Great Laich Bake-Off! Brooks Laich and his wife, Julianne Hough, passed the time during the coronavirus quarantine with a good old-fashioned baking competition.

The former hockey player, 36, chronicled their adventures in the kitchen via his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 19.

“I have no idea who gave me this badass apron with my own name on it for our wedding, but it’s going to help me in bake wars right now,” Laich said as he tied an apron around his waist. “I’m gonna out-bake my wife.”

He explained that he planned to bake his “mom’s signature poppyseed slices,” which was his “favorite dish as a kid.”

Laich began baking but discovered that he was missing one key ingredient — sugar.

“Tough start to the baking here,” the Canada native shared. “I got baking powder and baking soda, I’ve got most of my ingredients out, and then I went to put in the sugar, and we don’t even have enough.”

Laich said that he “tore apart our pantry looking for sugar,” to which Hough replied in disbelief, “Oh my gosh I just realized, you did tear the pantry apart!”

The “How Men Think” podcast cohost paused to get sugar before returning to finish up the baking competition. Later, Laich proudly showed off his finished product and encouraged other people to try baking as “event 1 in the social distancing Olympics.”

One day earlier, Laich was in the kitchen again where he explained it was his goal to learn how to make a “fantastic breakfast” for Hough, 31, during this period of social distancing.

“We have pancakes, we have smoked salmon, I’m going to make some scrambled eggs and some turkey bacon and some tea. And I already have the table set,” Laich said via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18.

The breakfast was Hough-approved as the Dancing With the Stars judge declared, “Oh, look at you! Woah, woah, woah.”

The couple — who wed in July 2017 — have been in a better place after struggling with some marital issues. Us Weekly broke the news in January that Hough and Laich were going through “a rough patch” in their marriage in December 2019. Shortly after, the America’s Got Talent alum was spotted several times without her wedding ring throughout December and January.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that the duo have moved past their relationship struggles.

“Brooks and Julianne are totally fine and are working through any issues they previously faced,” the insider told Us on March 7. “At the end of the day, they love each other and they are still together.”

Laich hinted that their marriage is back on track during a February episode of his “How Men Think” podcast where he credited his wife for helping him to be more open about his sexuality.

“I’ve been exposed to a beautiful new side of life that I’d never explored or thought to explore. It’s amazing,” Laich said at the time.

