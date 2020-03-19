Brooks Laich Makes Breakfast for Julianne Hough After Overcoming Marriage Woes

Better than ever. Brooks Laich made breakfast for his wife, Julianne Hough, as the pair practice social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You guys, I’m using this social distancing time to work on a magical skill. I’m getting better at cooking breakfast,” the 36-year-old former NHL star told his Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 18. “So today we have pancakes, we have smoked salmon, I’m going to make some scrambled eggs and some turkey bacon and some tea. And I already have the table set.”

Laich noted that his “skills training” to making “fantastic breakfast” starts now.

“I’m freaking ready to go,” he said, noting that Hough, 31, loves Sriracha sauce on her eggs. “This is gonna be the breakfast of all time.”

The podcast host then showed off his multitasking skills.

“You’ve got to manage those, you’ve gotta manage that, you’ve gotta manage the turkey bacon. See how it goes here,” he explained. “I’ve failed miserably at this before, but I’m working on it.”

While Laich had a few pancake fails, he got it together by the time the former Dancing With the Stars judge made her way downstairs.

“Oh, look at you!” Hough, who was fresh out of the shower, declared. “Woah, woah, woah.”

The couple, who wed in July 2017, sparked split rumors late last year after she was spotted without her wedding ring. They twosome also shared several cryptic quotes on social media. According to an insider, however, the duo are over their “rough patch.”

“Brooks and Julianne are totally fine and are working through any issues they previously faced,” a second source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “At the end of the day, they love each other and they are still together.”

Laich and Hough have also been open about their respective sexuality journeys in recent months. The athlete credited the dancer for his interest in exploring himself sexually.

“A big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality. And by that I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight,” Laich said on a February episode of the “How Men Think” podcast. “I mean, in my sexual relationship, what is my sexuality and what am I craving, and what are my desires and what are my wife’s? How can we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything.”

