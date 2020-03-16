Grab your remote! While everyone has been instructed to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the perfect time to catch up on the shows you might be missing out on.

The TV industry has definitely taken a hit from the virus. More than 75 shows have stopped production, late-night and daytime talk shows have begun broadcasting without studio audiences, and on Monday, March 16, the Today Show had to switch things up just hours before going on live TV.

“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19,” cohost Savannah Guthrie said during Monday’s broadcast, live from New York City. “So out of an abundance of caution, Craig [Melvin] and Al [Roker] have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what is going on with them. We promise to keep you posted. Both are fine right now, they feel good, but caution is the order of the day.”

Though many shows have paused production in the middle of seasons, many pilots have been put on hold before even getting started. Season 16 of The Bachelorette was halted, as it was supposed to start filming on Friday, March 13.

“Talk about most dramatic season ever!” this season’s lead, Clare Crawley, wrote on Instagram following the news. “In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! xoxo.”

Movie theaters have also taken a massive hit since the virus began as the release dates for Mulan, The Quiet Place II and others were pushed to later this year. Overall weekend revenue from March 14 and 15 in North America hit a 20-year low, making only $55.3 million. Multiple theaters have closed since the news, to prevent their staff from being infected.

That said, TV still has a lot to offer. With more streaming services than ever before, and with many network programs ramping up their seasons, we’re breaking down what to watch.