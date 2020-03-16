Taking the precaution. Al Roker and Craig Melvin are taking time off of the Today show after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19,” Savannah Guthrie told viewers on Monday, March 16. “So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what is going on with them, we promise to keep you posted, both are fine right now. They feel good, but caution is the order of the day.”

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

Hoda Kotb added, “We’re just trying to play exactly by the rules and we hope and wish that they come back soon.”

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim informed employees that an unnamed member of the Today team was receiving medical care for “mild symptoms” in a memo sent to the staff on Sunday, March 15.

“We have learned that a TODAY employee based at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and working for the 9am hour has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” Oppenheim wrote, noting the network will be conducting “multiple deep cleanings” of their offices, control rooms and studio. “Additionally, we are identifying employees who had been in close proximity to the affected employee and — while not required to do so by the NY Health Department — are in the process of asking those who had close contact to self-isolate.”

Several celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert and Olga Kurylenk, have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. The outbreak has also led major cities, including New York City and Los Angeles, to close bars, restaurants and schools. Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky revealed on Sunday, March 15, that she is awaiting test results for the virus.

“I just got tested for coronavirus. I’ve just had this tightness in my chest for the past little while and it hurts to take deep breaths,” the 35-year-old told her Instagram followers. “I’ve just been really rundown and I’ve just had some chills so I just thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to get checked to be safe.’”