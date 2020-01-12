Love ain’t easy! Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich have been open about their relationship, from their sex life to the “ugly parts” of their marriage.

The couple were initially shy about sharing details of their personal lives. The Dancing With the Stars alum and the hockey player met through their mutual friend Teddy Sears. “On set, apparently, he was talking with Julianne … and asked her if she’d been seeing anyone, and she said no or whatever, and I guess he was watching our hockey game at the time,” Laich revealed during a February 2014 interview with 106.7 The Fan. “He always watches the game on Game Center on his iPad. I guess he just showed her the iPad and said, ‘Well, I’ve got a guy for you,’ or something.”

Hough and Laich hit it off, getting engaged in August 2015. “We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement!” the actress captioned an Instagram photo of herself embracing the athlete while marveling at her ring.

The former America’s Got Talent judge married the “How Men Think” podcast host in July 2017. “The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage!”

She continued: “I’m so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I’m the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives.”

As their marriage developed, the pair became more transparent about the good and bad aspects of life as husband and wife. “When you come home, you come in the door and you give me a massive kiss. ‘Cause usually I’m at home, I’ve been training or working out or something, [and] you’re usually out,” Laich gushed during a July 2019 episode of his podcast. “That instantly connects me ‘cause we’ve both been doing our thing all day and separate from each other and that instantly brings us together.”

Hough then reacted to her husband’s “intimate” compliments. “It honestly felt like nobody else was in the room ‘cause we had total connection. … And even though there’s people around here, I’m not embarrassed, I’m not vulnerable,” she explained. “Like, I am vulnerable, but I’m not conscious because all that matters is our connection right now.”

Us Weekly reported in January 2020 that the duo were “having problems.”

Scroll through to revisit Hough and Laich’s most honest quotes about their relationship.