Take the good with the bad. Julianne Hough loves every aspect of her marriage to Brooks Laich, even the not-so-positive moments.

“I’m not a newlywed anymore, technically, so … I think the best part [of being married] is that you go through your ups and downs, but you always know that the ugly parts of you are your best parts,” Hough, 30, told Us Weekly and other reporters at Spotify’s Best New Artist party at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 7.

The Grease Live! star added: “I don’t know, that sounds really deep. But … those parts of you are the parts that you get to share with the person [who will remain] next to you at all times.”

Hough also admitted that she and the 35-year-old professional hockey player feel strongest as a couple “in those [difficult] moments.” She explained, “[It’s great] when you actually get to purge and then you’re like, ‘OK, I love you. Come back to me.’”

The Dancing With the Stars alum acknowledged that people often see her “as this bright, positive, happy, sunshine, girl-next-door woman,” but she also has a mysterious side. She noted: “You can’t have the bright without the dark.”

Brooks and Hough tied the knot in an intimate Idaho ceremony in July 2017, after nearly two years of being engaged. The Safe Haven actress’ older brother, Derek Hough, later raved about his sister’s romance. “She’s amazing, she’s happy and incredible,” Derek, 33, told Us in November 2017. “I love [Brooks] so much; he’s an amazing guy to have as a brother.”

The Hairspray Live! actor said he didn’t think the couple were planning to start a family in the near future. While children may not be happening, the duo added a Husky puppy named Koda to their brood in November 2018. The pair also share two Cavaliers named Lexi and Harley.

“I’m so grateful for the joy that this boy has brought into my life,” the NHL star said of Koda via Instagram on Sunday, February 10. “He’s gonna go everywhere with me for the next 20 years.”

With reporting by Carita Rizzo