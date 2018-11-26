Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laichs’ hearts — and home — just got a little bit fuller. The Dancing With the Stars alum and the NHL star just welcomed an adorable new pup into their lives.

“This guy was at a shelter, and needs a home. What do you think, think we should adopt him?!? #husky #mansbestfriend,” the athlete, 35, wrote alongside an Instagram video that showed Hough, 30, snuggling with the beautiful dog.

Multiple people, including Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, commented their hopes that the couple would keep the dog, to which Laich replied with the “100%” emoji.

“Who could say no?” one follower wrote, to which Laich responded: “ya he’s staying!!”

Their new pet isn’t the only canine to get a furever home this holiday season. Laich revealed in the comment section of his post that their dog is the brother of actress Nina Dobrev’s new, adopted Husky.

The professional dancer, for her part, documented a day full of fun with her new furry friend, which included multiple pics and videos of them cuddling and stretching together. Hough later confirmed that the four-legged friends was becoming a permanent family member.

In one clip, the dog nestles into her chest while laying next to her, to which Hough gushed, “Oh buddy … I’m hooked!” In other Instagram Stories, the newest member of their pet brood can be seen interacting with their two King Charles Spaniels, her brother Derek Hough’s dog and Dobrev’s new sidekick.

The Safe Haven actress added in one Story: “How I trained Lexi and Harley (10 & 8 yrs ago) is how we will train our new boy … through Tamar Gellar’s unbelievable & stellar method.”

