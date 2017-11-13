Julianne Hough Is ‘Happy and Incredible’ Post-Wedding, Derek Says

Mrs. Laich is loving life! Derek Hough gave an update on sister Julianne Hough and her new husband, Brooks Laich, while attending a California Christmas at The Grove in L.A. on Sunday, November 12.

“She’s amazing, she’s happy and incredible,” Derek, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I love him so much, he’s an amazing guy to have as a brother.”

The former Dancing With the Stars judge, 29, and professional hockey star, 33, tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho on July 8. The couple got engaged in August 2015 after dating for nearly two years.

When asked if the newlyweds will start a family soon, Derek replied: “Oh I don’t know! You’ll have to ask them. I don’t think so!”

Derek, meanwhile, calls himself a “family guy” — and is excited to spend the holidays with his family.

“I’m actually going on an adventure, I’m going to Israel, The Red Sea, and Petra,” he told Us. “My dad and I have been starting these adventures together, like father-son adventures. Long story, but we just decided to do these things we’ve talking about for so many years. We’re like, ‘Hey let’s stop talking about it and let’s make it happen.'”

The Nashville actor will also be celebrating the holidays with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert. In September, he captioned a pic of the two: “Nothing better in the world than sharing your experiences with the woman you love. Everything is amplified in the best possible way.”

