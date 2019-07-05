Spicing it up! Brooks Laich broke down some of his favorite things about his wife, Julianne Hough — and one of them is guaranteed to make you blush.

“When you put lingerie on, I’m f–king fired up,” the pro ice hockey player, 36, told the Dancing With the Stars alum, 30, on his podcast, “How Men Think With Brooks Laich & Gavin DeGraw,” in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, July 8, episode, titled “Intimate Knowledge With Julianne Hough.”

“I love it! Like, who doesn’t, but I love it,” he continued. “It means you’re thinking of me and you put something sexy on, and you look so beautiful and sexy. And I’m just like … I crave you.”

Laich also loves how affectionate Hough can be. “When you come home, you come in the door and you give me a massive kiss. ‘Cause usually I’m at home, I’ve been training or working out or something, [and] you’re usually out,” he said. “That instantly connects me ‘cause we’ve both been doing our thing all day and separate from each other and that instantly brings us together. And you’re exceptional with that. So, that’s one of my favorite parts of the day.”

Another thing that the athlete looks forward to is when the processional dancer feeds him. “My wife is an exceptional cook. She is a wizard in the kitchen,” he gushed. “She can find anything in the kitchen, in the pantry or in the fridge and whip it together and it’s a new taste every single time. … Or even if she Postmates me lunch, it means the world to me.”

After Laich detailed each moment, Hough took the microphone to thank him. “Honestly, everything you just said was intimate,” she said. “It honestly felt like nobody else was in the room ‘cause we had total connection. … And even though there’s people around here, I’m not embarrassed, I’m not vulnerable. Like, I am vulnerable, but I’m not conscious because all that matters is our connection right now.”

The couple, who started dating in early 2014, tied the knot in July 2017. The NHL star told Us exclusively in June that he and Hough are “going through IVF” because they “want to have children in our future.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!