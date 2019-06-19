Julianne Hough, Husband Brooks Laich Are ‘Going Through IVF’

Ready to start a family! Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich, have plans to conceive their first child with the help of in vitro fertilization.

“My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening,” the professional hockey player, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively in the new issue. “I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.”

The athlete is hoping to shift that mindset with his podcast, iHeartRadio’s “How Men Think,” cohosted by Gavin DeGraw and featuring a panel of experts. “We want to … attack things that are stereotyped or deemed sensitive or hush-hush,” he told Us.

Laich went on to rave about his wife, 30. “Julianne has the best heart in the world — that’s her,” he said of the Dancing With the Stars judge. “I view her as such a better person than I am because of the amount of love she has for every living thing in the world.”

The actress and the NHL pro tied the knot in July 2017 in Idaho. “The weekend finally arrived and it was MAGICAL!!!” Hough wrote on Instagram at the time. “The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage!”

She added, “I’m so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I’m the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo