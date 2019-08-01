



Sharing her truth.

revealed in a new interview about her self-exploration journey that she recently told her husband,

, something that he never knew.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 31, said in her September 2019 cover story for Women’s Health. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’”

She continued, “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

Hough, who previously dated Chuck Wicks from 2008 to 2009 and Ryan Seacrest from 2010 to 2013, has been married to the NHL player, 36, since July 2017.

In the magazine’s annual “Naked Strength” issue, for which she completely stripped down, the Emmy nominee admitted that she was afraid Laich would not fully understand her evolution over the past year.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

And Hough doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. “I’m going to shift for the rest of my life,” she told Women’s Health. “I’m not like, ‘Oh, I got it.’ But I’m trusting myself now, and when I’m totally connected to me, I feel full. I want others to see that in themselves too.”

The America’s Got Talent judge and the athlete are no strangers to speaking openly about their sex life. In July, Laich said on his podcast, “How Men Think,” that he gets “f–king fired up” seeing his wife in lingerie.

