



To each his own! Brooks Laich got candid about an intimate bedroom activity he and wife Julianne Hough do together — and it involves toe-sucking.

“I do that. My wife really enjoys it when I suck on her toes. True story,” Laich said during a discussion with sexologist Miss Jaiya on his “How Men Think” podcast on Monday, August 5. “Hey, we play around. Why not?”

Laich admitted that Hough, however, does not return the favor. “No, I would never [make her do that],” the former NHL star continued. “My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”

While Laich abstains from getting some toe-sucking action from Hough, he disclosed the things that get him in the mood. He revealed that he likes to have an “environment” set up with “dim lighting, candles on [and] music.” He then noted that he loves when the Dancing With the Stars judge wears lingerie, adding that he finds it to be “very erotic.”

Laich, 36, and Hough, 31, wed in a ceremony held in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in July 2017. Before tying the knot, the couple dated for nearly two years and got engaged in August 2015.

The lovebirds have never shied away from disclosing intimate details about their sex life before. When the America’s Got Talent judge appeared on Laich’s iHeartRadio podcast in July, Hough revealed that an online sex therapist allowed the couple to find their “erotic blueprint.”

“By almost learning each other’s language … It was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately,” she said at the time. Laich, meanwhile, added later on in the episode that he gets “f–king fired up” whenever she dresses up in lingerie.

The couple are also very open with each other on an assortment of tough issues, including Hough coming to terms with her sexuality. When speaking with Women’s Health, the pro dancer admitted that she told Laich how she is “not straight” and chose to marry him.

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this,” she said in the September 2019 cover story. “And there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

