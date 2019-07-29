



No sweat! Julianne Hough has chosen not to take husband Brooks Laich’s last name — and he’s perfectly OK with that.

“When we first met and got engaged and stuff, we had this conversation,” Laich, 38, explained during the Monday, July 29, episode of his “How Men Think” podcast. “I was like, ‘I want you to take my last name.’ I said that. It was important to me.”

The former NHL player admitted that the pair never came to a resolution on the subject. However, he has since realized that it is “not that big of an issue” if she never did.

“We don’t have any kids right now, but she doesn’t have my last name,” he added. “I figured it would be an issue, but I’m surprised for myself now that it’s not an issue. But, it will be interesting to see when we have kids. When we have children, I would want them to have my last name, our last name. I’m not going to make my wife change her last name if she doesn’t feel comfortable, but I don’t think that creates a division within our relationship.”

The podcast cohost is already envisioning the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, as a mother. In June, Laich exclusively told Us Weekly that he believed her nurturing ways would make her a great mom and shows just how much “she deeply cares” for her loved ones.

“I know that she would be involved heavily in promoting the identity of a child and who they want to be in the world and how they want to show up in the world and supporting their goals and dreams,” he shared with Us.

Hough and Laich tied the knot in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in July 2017. Their nuptials followed the couple’s August 2015 engagement, which came nearly two years after they began dating.

When speaking with Us Weekly in June, the retired athlete revealed that the America’s Got Talent judge has allowed him to grow and has admitted that she has “challenged” him in many ways

“I feel like I’m a completely different person and I’ve grown to be the man that I had always hoped I would be, and I’m still working on it,” he previously shared with Us. “I’m not perfect, continue to grow, but she, without a doubt, has brought out the best in me and I am grateful that she chooses to be in my life every single day.”

