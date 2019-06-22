Baby on the brain! Brooks Laich is already picturing wife Julianne Hough as a mom — and he likes what he sees.

“The way she looks after our dogs, she treats them as her own babies,” he recently gushed to Us about his bride of two years. “She cares, she deeply cares, I know that she would be involved heavily in promoting the identity of a child and who they want to be in the world and how they want to show up in the world and supporting their goals and dreams.”

The professional hockey player, 35, admitted that even though the Dancing With the Stars judge, 30, doesn’t have kids yet, she nurtures those around her. “She does it with friends and people in our lives already,” he added. “She does it with our nieces and nephews. She does it with me on a daily basis. I’m so excited to one day see her become a mother.”

The athlete recently revealed to Us while promoting his podcast, iHeartRadio’s “How Men Think” cohosted by Gavin DeGraw, that he and the dancer are planning on expanding their family: “My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening. I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.”

The actress and the NHL pro tied the knot in July 2017 in Idaho. “The weekend finally arrived and it was MAGICAL!!!” Hough wrote on Instagram at the time. “The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage!”

She added, “I’m so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I’m the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives.”

For more details on Hough and Laich’s family plans, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!