Let’s talk about sex, baby! Brooks Laich and wife Julianne Hough are getting candid about their married life on his new podcast.

The professional hockey player, 35, tells Us that the Dancing With the Stars judge, 30, will discuss intimacy on an upcoming episode of iHeartRadio’s “How Men Think,” cohosted by Gavin DeGraw and featuring a panel of experts.

“She said some things that were so eloquent and beautiful and it blew me away,” he reveals to Us of his love, whom he married in July 2017. “I just said, ‘Stop, save it for the podcast. Will you come on to discuss this because this conversation, what you just said, needs to be heard by millions, not just by me.”

The athlete admits that he learns “so much” from his wife of two years, adding, “When she asked me, ‘What is intimacy to you?’ I believe that sex came first and intimacy came second. And then I asked her about it and her response about what intimacy, true intimacy, is and how it relates to sex absolutely blew me away.”

He now believes that when it comes to sex, men and women approach it differently. “I believe that females want maybe more intimacy, generally, than males and sometimes that can be hard for a male,” he continues. “But my wife is able to … she’s an exceptional communicator. She was able to say it in a way that was so receptive to me and blew me away. It instantly made our relationship better. I was able to understand more in depth what is true connection, intimacy, love, sex and how do they all combine to make the connection between a husband and wife or partners.”

For more details on Hough and Laich, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Marc Lupo

