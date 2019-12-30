



2020 vision. Brooks Laich, husband of Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough, is laying out his New Year’s resolutions, expressing his hope to become “a better man” and learn “more about intimacy and my sexuality.”

The Canadian hockey star, 36, listed his 2020 goals in his Instagram Stories on Monday, December 30, using a fill-in-the-blank template he shared with fellow Instagram users.

He wrote: “I want to travel to: Croatia / Turkey. I want to hang out more with: Everyone. I want to start: Playing piano again. I want to be more: Open to all things and present in my relationships. I want to have: More space in my day. I want to learn: More about intimacy and my sexuality. I am most excited about: Stepping into a new version of me.”

That same day, Laich wrote about his resolutions in an Instagram post. “As the new year inches closer, I’m doing some reflecting, and some looking ahead. I’m always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is,” he wrote. “Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important.”

He continued: “So I share these words for anyone else out there on a similar journey ahead of the new year. It’s a new decade coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity — and a chance to step into an improved version of you.”

Hough, 31, also discussed her sexuality this year, describing herself as “not straight” in the September cover story of Women’s Health. “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised,” the former America’s Got Talent judge, whose family is Mormon, told the magazine. “The more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

Laich, who married Hough in 2017, praised her exploration in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that month. “My wife, to her credit, is constantly evolving, challenging, growing,” he told Us. “[It’s] not out of desperation, but out of curiosity, out of exploring who she is, exploring what’s meaningful to her. She’s grown and shifted in so many ways since we’ve met, which is absolutely beautiful.”