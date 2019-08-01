Julianne Hough has always been in amazing shape. But as she shows in a big way on the cover of Women’s Health’s “Naked Strength”-themed September 2019 issue, her nude body is even more amazing than you might think possible.

The goal of the America’s Got Talent judge was to show off her muscles — and how flexible and active her body is. “I didn’t want to do a demure shoot where I was trying to cover my body,” she told the mag. “I wanted to do something where I was free. Now I’m walking around naked all the time, and I love it!”

She is featured on six covers — in her toned and tanned birthday suit on all! There are also six inside photos that feature the 31-year-old actress leaping, standing, sitting, showing off her back and wrapped in aerial yoga ribbons in various upside-down, athletic poses.

The wellness enthusiast opened up further on the endometriosis that she’s admitted can make having sex with her NHL husband, Brooks Laich, painful and has her seeking IVF. “I feel I’ve created a more peaceful and harmonious relationship with it,” she said, adding that she’s accepted that she can’t always be in control of her condition. “I’ve always put it out there that it’s going to be OK,” she noted.

The dancer — who also revealed in the interview that she recently told her husband of two years, 36, that she is not straight — talked up her new dance concept, Kinrgy, which is meant to connect body and mind. “We’re creating an environment that’s inclusive and where everyone is accepted … that’s the world I want to live in,” she said.

Hough also added, “Dance is my superpower and it has been my whole life, but I didn’t even know it … I have no boundaries when I dance.”

She has no boundaries in her amazing photos either! Scroll through to see the beautiful, dynamic images.