The end of an era? After Julianne Hough was seen without her wedding ring, her husband Brooks Laich shared a cryptic Instagram post about entering a “new stage” in his life.

“On New Year’s Eve, I had a friend ask me ‘what’s your adjective for the new year?’ I asked him what he meant, and he said it’s about picking a word that is going to be a guide for you in 2020. His word was ‘mindful’ — he wanted to be more mindful of his time, his friendships, his money, etc. and throughout the year he will remind himself to be ‘mindful’ of all things in his life,” the former NHL star, 36, captioned a snap of himself smiling on Tuesday, January 7. “I then immediately fell in love with this question. And the word that keeps coming up for me right now is ‘boundless.’”

Laich continued, “I feel like a lot of my life has been “bound” to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing. Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc… and though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them. In 2020, I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life.”

“I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!” the retired athlete continued. He then shared that he’s adopted new interests like “reading” and “coloring intricate mandalas,” which are activities he regarded as atypical for him.

“[It’s] probably not the stuff you would envision me doing, and I’m right there with you. But I love it, and I’m not going to stop — I’m going to embrace it for what it is at this moment,” he explained. “So in 2020, I am ‘boundless’ and on a new journey.”

Laich’s update comes after he posted his 2020 goals to his Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve. He noted that he aimed to be “open to all things and present in my relationships.” He also admitted that he is interested in exploring “more about intimacy and my sexuality.”

Hough, for her part, has posted updates to her Instagram Stories and Instagram feed where she is seen without her wedding ring. The most recent sighting included a video she reposted on Saturday, January 4, of herself explaining the creation of her new fitness project, Kinrgy. Before this, she shared a video on Christmas Eve of herself ringless as she decorated a Christmas tree.

Hough and Laich began dating in 2014 after a mutual friend introduced the duo in December 2013. The “How Men Think” podcast cohost popped the question in August 2015, and they later tied the knot in a July 2017 ceremony held near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

In June 2019, Laich spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about how Hough has helped him to become a better man. “I am so grateful to [have] her presence in my life every day. I’m grateful for the way she has challenged me, and the way that I have grown since meeting her,” he said at the time.

“I feel like I’m a completely different person and I’ve grown to be the man that I had always hoped I would be, and I’m still working on it,” he continued. “I’m not perfect, continue to grow, but she, without a doubt, has brought out the best in me and I am grateful that she chooses to be in my life every single day.”