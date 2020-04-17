Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are ‘Not Doing Well’ in Their Marriage

Going through a rough patch? Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s marriage has entered rocky territory.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, and the former hockey player, 36, “are not doing well,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. The update on where the couple currently stands comes just one day after Hough stepped out with actor Ben Barnes.

In photos posted by the Daily Mail, the Utah native and the 38-year-old Westworld alum were spotted walking in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 16. Both Hough and Barnes hid behind black sunglasses and wore comfy attire.

Us broke the news in January that Hough and Laich, who tied the knot in Idaho in July 2017, were not in a good place in their marriage. A source told Us that the pair “were having problems” in December, while an insider close to Laich stated that “everyone knows something is up.”

Leading up to that point, there had been speculation that Hough and Laich were heading toward splitting up. The Footloose actress was seen without her wedding ring on a few different occasions, including in an Instagram video she shared of herself decorating a Christmas tree in December.

Meanwhile, the Canada native posted a cryptic statement to Instagram about beginning a “new stage” and “new journey” in his life at the start of 2020. “I feel like a lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing. Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc …,” he wrote in January.

“And though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them,” he continued. “In 2020, I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life.”

Last month, Us exclusively reported that Hough and Laich had overcome the issues in their marriage. “Brooks and Julianne are totally fine and are working through any issues they previously faced,” the insider told Us. “At the end of the day, they love each other and they are still together.”

