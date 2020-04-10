It’s been a whirlwind! Julianne Hough revealed that she has had a roller coaster of an experience amid her coronavirus quarantine.

“Feeling my internal fire raging with my deep and raw emotions this week,” Hough, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 9. “That combination has made for one wild ride.”

The Dancing With the Stars judge admitted that the crisis has led to some “super intense highs” followed by “the intense lows,” but she’s been focused on “staying true to the path and gradually settling in.”

In her post, she shared a series of photos of herself in the great outdoors in a one-piece bathing suit, embracing the world around her.

The Utah native, who has been quarantining at home with her husband, Brooks Laich, explained that she’s been looking inwards amid the viral pandemic, concluding that she’s giving herself “permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle- The Space Between.”

Hough asked her followers to share what things they’ve been doing to “bring you back to the space between those extremes” by commenting on her post.

The Safe Haven actress followed up her honest social media message by promoting her fitness community, Kingry. “After this week of raw emotions building up… I know I’m in need of a good release,” she wrote via Instagram, telling fans to join the workout on Friday, April 10.

A few weeks prior, Hough opened up about her at-home plans and her goal to focus on “healing” while with her husband.

“I think the best part about this — this is gonna be a time for a lot of healing, whether it’s personally, in relationships and friendships and families,” the dancer told Extra on March 20.

The lovebirds, who had some rocky months in December 2019 and January, have embraced the couples quarantine. They’ve made food for one another, challenged each other to baking competitions and “dancing around the house.”

