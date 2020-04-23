Julianne Hough is embracing “me time” while quarantined in a different state than her husband, Brooks Laich, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With everything going on, obviously my heart is with the frontline workers and the healthcare providers, and giving them my absolute love and affection, and feeling the weight of what’s happening — but at the same time, I’m feeling very blessed that I’ve had this time to stop and pause,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, told O, The Oprah Magazine via Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 22.

“Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business … it’s a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious,” she continued. “I’ve been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work … and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time.”

Hough explained that she was an extrovert in her 20s, but things have changed since she turned 30 in 2018.

“I think in my 30s, I’ve always been around people, and I’m always trying to create and do a lot of things … but this is new, it’s a little different. I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there’s a big difference,” she admitted. “I feel alone … I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this: Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?”

Fans noticed earlier this month that the professional dancer has been social distancing in California while Laich, 36, spends time in Idaho with his husky, Koda. During their time apart, she was spotted hanging out with actor Ben Barnes in Los Angeles on April 16.

A source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple, who wed in July 2017, “are not doing well.” However, they have continued to stay in touch. After the retired NHL player showed off his new facial hair via Instagram on Wednesday, April 22, Hough commented, “That beard though 😍.” He later “liked” the comment.

The actress and Laich’s marital issues first made headlines in December 2019. A source told Us exclusively at the time that the couple were “going through a rough patch” and had not “been able to spend as much time together” as they once did. They were “totally fine” again in March, according to a second source, before their separate quarantines began.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.