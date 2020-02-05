Knowledge is key. Brooks Laich and Gavin DeGraw invited famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser onto their podcast, “How Men Think,” amid the NHL player’s marital issues with Julianne Hough.

“I’m going to change in the course of my life. My wife is going to change in the course of her life,” Laich, 36, said on the Monday, February 3, episode. “But also, I think people over time can develop some sort of indifference when once there was an attraction. They can just develop an indifference, and it’s not staying connected enough to continue to learn and grow and accept your changes, accept their changes and also challenge each other.”

The athlete reminded listeners who are considering or going through divorces that “there’s so many resources out there — seminars, all kinds of things, books.” He then spoke about the importance of communication in relationships.

“I don’t think a lot of people in their marriage really, really, truthfully communicate all the needs and desires and cravings and yearnings they have for themselves, for their partner, all of it,” he continued. “I think they lack a little bit of courage there, to share those things that could really actually keep people together and, like, light their marriage on fire.”

At the end of the “Should We Split This?” episode, Laich thanked Wasser, 51, for joining him and DeGraw, 43, and said he “learned a lot” during their “interesting discussion.” Referencing the lawyer’s “Divorce Sucks!” podcast, Laich then joked, “I’m really happy for you, but I hope I’m never on your podcast.”

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the former Los Angeles Kings player and Hough, 31, were “having problems,” according to a source. A second insider later told Us, “They definitely have been going through a rough patch. They have both been in different places for work so they haven’t been able to spend as much time together this past few months.”

The couple, who married in July 2017, first raised eyebrows in December when Laich started sharing cryptic messages on his Instagram account and the former Dancing With the Stars pro took off her wedding ring. However, they were spotted having breakfast together in L.A. on Saturday, February 1.

DeGraw recently told Us exclusively that Laich and Hough’s marriage “seems healthy and fine.”