It’s all good. Gavin DeGraw opened up about his podcast cohost, Brooks Laich, revealing that the athlete and his wife, Julianne Hough, are doing OK despite their marital problems.

“You know, he’s doing very well,” DeGraw, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24. “Yeah, he’s doing absolutely great.”

The “I Don’t Want to Be” singer admitted that he didn’t know much about the couple’s marriage, because Laich, 36, hasn’t “expressed those types of things,” but overall his friend is good. “Brooks is a one of a kind personality,” the artist told Us. “So everything seems healthy and fine.”

Us broke the news on January 8 that the Canadian athlete and the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, were going through a rough patch after a source told Us exclusively that the pair “were having problems” in December 2019. An insider added that “everyone knows something is up.”

Laich first sparked rocky relationship rumors when he wrote via Instagram that he was “working on becoming a better man, a better version of me” in 2020 on December 30.

A day later, the professional dancer was spotted without her wedding ring while cohosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly on December 31. She was also seen without her wedding band in Instagram videos shared on December 24 and January 3.

Despite split rumors, the couple was spotted hugging outside of the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles on January 9. The following week, Laich told Us that men can be just as emotional as women.

“We don’t know the answer, we don’t have the way out,” the “How Men Think” podcast host told Us on January 18, about men in general. “Our emotions are real and we’re in it with our partner, our friend, whatever. And I think that’s a vulnerability that men maybe don’t show enough. It’s OK to say ‘I don’t know,‘ it’s OK to say ‘I’m scared too.‘ It’s OK to say those kinds of things that men may sometimes put on a facade and maybe pretend that they have everything figured out or handled, or it doesn’t phase them.”

On January 23, Hough’s brother, Derek Hough, told Us exclusively that his sister was killing it at the moment amid the relationship drama. “Julianne? Have you seen her lately? She’s having a blast,” Derek, 34, told Us at the time. “She’s on tour right now. She’s crushing it, man. She’s destroying it.”

The World of Dance judge also hyped up his brother-in-law saying, “I love Brooks, he’s my boy. My boy. He kicks my butt at ping pong all the damn time.”

Despite not knowing the inner workings of Laich and Julianne’s relationship, DeGraw told Us on Friday that watching his cohost on air — building a life after hockey — has been “great to see.”

“He’s got a great talent for it,” the New York native said of Laich. “He’s got a great knack for it, lovely guy. So just seeing that evolution as a friend is beautiful. It is beautiful to watch. And I say it’s nice to get in a room with people who are willing to share intimate details about their emotions.”

