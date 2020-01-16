Almost paradise? Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich went on a romantic couples getaway one month before Us Weekly confirmed the pair were having problems with their marriage.

A source tells Us the ballroom dancer, 31, and NHL player, 36, met up with Derek Hough and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, at the recently opened Nobu Hotel Los Cabos for a fun-filled couples retreat in November. Dancing With the Stars alum Brooke Burke and her boyfriend Scott Rigsby also tagged along on the romantic vacation.

The couples were all smiles as they were spotted soaking up the sun and sipping margaritas near their private cabanas. Later on, the group joined Mario and Courtney Lopez, Erika Christensen and actress Dania Ramirez for a lush dinner at Nobu restaurant.

According to a source, Hough and Laich went through a rough patch one month after their relaxing retreat to Mexico. The Footloose alum was even spotted without her wedding ring while she was cohosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly on December 31.

Laich, for his part, raised eyebrows on December 30 when he declared his resolutions for 2020 in a lengthy Instagram post and revealed he wanted to learn more about “intimacy and [his] sexuality.”

“I’m always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is,” he wrote. “Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important.”

A few weeks later, another insider explained to Us that the hockey player and his wife of more than two years were taking some time apart as they worked through their marital problems.

“They have both been in different places for work so they haven’t been able to spend as much time together these past few months,” the source added.

However, the couple turned heads when they were spotted together on January 9 amid the speculation that their marriage was on the rocks. Laich, still wearing his wedding ring, hugged his wife outside the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles before hopping into a car.

Scroll down to see more photos from the couple’s romantic Mexican getaway.